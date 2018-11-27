Home»ireland

Nurses group to hand petition to Minister stressing they do not want to be forced to participate in abortions

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 07:34 AM

Nurses and midwives are asking the Health Minister Simon Harris to protect their freedom of conscience over abortion.

Mr Harris will today receive a petition from 'Nurses for Life', who say they do not want to be forced to participate in abortions but are still waiting for reassurance on how the new laws will come into effect.

Spokesperson Mary Kelly said they have requested meetings with Minister Harris, but so far they have had no reply.

She said: "Well they did say conscientious objection was possible`but how that is operated, I mean our line managers would have to know in advance as to our positions.

"So, it's something we have addressed with the union and we've also made our concerns known to the board.

"We are not quite sure as to the degree to which our freedom of conscience would be protected."

READ MORE: Jobs boost for Dublin and Cork in science and tech

Ms Kelly outlined their concern.

She said: "We really haven't had a lot of consultation, our group has asked to meet the Minister and Micheál Martin to ask what it is going to be like for us and how is the freedom of conscience going to work, because we are concerned with the way it's worded in the actual act."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

nursesnurses for lifeabortionIreland

Related Articles

Pro-life doctors' fury over motions being scrapped

GPs body warns abortion services will 'fall short of what women deserve'

Reader's Blog: Abortion legislation goes too far

Peter Boylan 'pretty confident' abortion services will be in place by 2019 deadline

More in this Section

Tayto ‘most missed’ by Irish emigrants

Doubling of job stress levels among employees

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenager missing since Saturday

Man caught by throat and pinned against wall after confronting thief


Lifestyle

8 things you can do to help protect the planet

Making Cents: Shopping can be a more rewarding experience

Gruff Rhys is looking forward to coming to Ireland

Emotional Richard Dormer on Fortitude's final series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »