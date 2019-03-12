NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nurses' dispute returns to Labour Court after talks break down

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 10:04 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The nurses' dispute is going back to the Labour Court after talks between government and unions broke down.

The INMO has rejected the government's draft contracts as "unreasonable".

Phil Ní Sheaghdha

A ballot of union members which had been due to take place yesterday but union bosses said it would be postponed by two weeks.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the sides were very far apart.

"We have made some very clear suggestions and amendments and put them forward and the sides are very far apart," said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

"The executive council have today considered the matter and it is now agreed that the matters will be agreed to the Labour Court and the Labour Court will be asked to look at the positions."

More on this topic

HSE offer to INMO is 'way outside' what the Labour Court recommendation

Talks underway between nursing unions and Government to reach contract agreements

Mental health unit's nurses consider action over triage

Nurses can’t vote on deal without targets


KEYWORDS

NursesNurses strike

More in this Section

Dubliners on housing list may be offered grant to relocate to rural Ireland

Sean Spicer says strong relationship remains between Ireland and US

Sinn Féin hopeful EU solidarity with Ireland continues

Happy Monday: Wet and windy week ahead


Lifestyle

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing

Celebrity organiser Nicola Lewis on how to declutter your home – and aid your wellbeing

Ask a counsellor: I’m being bullied at work – what should I do?

Try Darina Allen's bacon and cabbage recipe ahead of Patrick’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »