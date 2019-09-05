Nurses and midwives 'prime targets' for British health recruiters, INMO warns

Nurses and midwives are “prime targets” for British health recruiters as Brexit looms, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned, as it called for improved working conditions in the Irish health service.

A survey by the INMO of its student nurses in June showed that almost seven in 10 had been targeted by overseas recruiters.

The targeting of Irish nurses by UK recruiters is against a backdrop of UK Nursing and Midwifery Council statistics which show that the number of nurses from the European Economic Area (EEA) registering with the council for the first time fell from more than 9.000 in the year just prior to the Brexit referendum, to just 968 in the year to March 2019.

The potential loss of Irish graduates overseas has not been helped by the slow rate of offer of permanent contracts by the HSE to this year’s graduates in hospitals such as University Hospital Limerick, as highlighted in last month’s Irish Examiner.

As of August 21, none of the 80 nurses and midwife graduates from UL had been offered a permanent contract. The situation has improved significantly since them, with at least half of the graduates offered contracts.

In its pre-Budget submission yesterday, the INMO said that Britain is likely to step up its recruitment of Ireland’s nurse and midwives following Brexit if recruiting across the EU become more difficult with new migration controls in place.

General secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said the Common Travel Area for Ireland and Britain means that Irish nurses and midwives will be “prime targets” for British health recruiters.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said they had asked nurses for the main factors that might keep them in Ireland, and almost half (47%) had pointed to staffing levels and working conditions.

The survey, conducted among graduating nurses and midwives in May, also found that: Three quarters (76%) of 2019 graduates say the pay increases following the recent strike are likely to encourage them to work in Ireland.

Two-thirds of respondents who plan to leave Ireland say the increases in pay will entice them to return to work here.

68% of respondents who plan to leave say they would delay their departure for a year if their employer guaranteed employment for at least the first year after qualifying.

Three in five respondents have not been offered a permanent contract by their employer upon qualifying.

73% have not found adequate staffing levels in the workplace to support a positive learning environment.

Ms Ní Sheaghda said: “We need to make the Irish health service an attractive place to work – that means getting staffing levels right.

“Even before Brexit, the vast majority of our graduating nurses and midwives have received offers to work overseas – often in better conditions. The upcoming Budget is a chance to kickstart that process, by investing in safe staffing, more student places, and implementing Sláintecare. The alternative is understaffed, overstretched services, where patients suffer and staff burn out.”

The INMO student survey received 447 responses (38% of total membership), running for the final two weeks of May.