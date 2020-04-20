Nurse works on what was to be her wedding day

A nurse who had to postpone her wedding because of Covid-19, spent what should have been her wedding day, working on the frontline.

Aisling McGarrell and Mark McBride from Monaghan were to marry last Friday — the sixth anniversary of their first date — and should have been heading to Dubai and the Maldives for their honeymoon today .

Instead Aisling will again be working in a job she loves, as a clinical nurse manager in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

She said the couple, who got engaged at the Galway Christmas markets in December 2018, made the difficult decision to postpone their wedding as restrictions due to Covid-19 began.

“When the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar started to announce the schools would be closing down and that there would be restricted gatherings of 100 people, we decided that we would not have the wedding we wanted and we would postpone it until a later date.”

Aisling and Mark, who is a test engineer in CombiLift and a part-time farmer, were worried about putting any of their guests at risk of catching Covid-19.

She said: “We both have grannies and there would have been elderly people there and we wanted to make sure everybody was safe, we didn’t want anybody to catch it or to feel uncomfortable or feel they had to go. It was a difficult decision but we knew it was something we had to do.”

They were to marry in Aisling’s local church, the Sacred Heart Church in Lough Egish and then have their reception in Bessmount House, a stately home in county Monaghan with caterers and a marquee. That is all now put on hold.

“I was asked by my manager if I wanted the day (Friday) off or would I prefer to work. I said I would prefer to work it and at least I wouldn’t be home dwelling on things and watching the clock and thinking, ‘I should be doing this now.’”

One of her nursing colleagues put a post on Facebook about how Aisling was working on what should have been her wedding day and it prompted many well wishers to respond and there were donations from people and businesses.

Aisling was given flowers, champagne, a hamper and her colleagues also gave her gifts on Friday. Other offers have also been made.

“We are just overwhelmed by everybody’s support, people’s generosity is amazing. People have been so nice, it makes it easier.”

The couple has yet to set a new date for their marriage.

Aisling, although working on the frontline, says she is simply doing her job on the ward in Newgrange 3.

“I know everybody says I am amazing to go to work and do my job on the frontline, (but) I am just doing my job. I do not feel I am doing anything out of the ordinary I just see it as my job and I love my job.”