NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nurse who saved bus driver's life in Dublin grateful 'to have been able to be there for him'

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 03:28 PM
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

A nurse who intervened to save a bus driver who suffered a heart attack yesterday has recalled the moment the double decker on which she was a passenger was out of control heading towards Dublin’s busiest street.

Aoife McGivney said she had her headphones in on the bus to work when she heard screaming and realised the vehicles was rolling through a red light on O’Connell Bridge.

She said the bus rolled over a bike, and while the cyclist fell away suffering only minor injuries, the passengers at the time thought the rider too had gone under the vehicle.

Heroic nurse Aoife McGivney. Picture: Facebook

“There were cars brakingbesid, there were people jogging e the bus looking in at us. We were just like ‘What do we do? We need to stop this bus’,” she said.

Ms McGivney said she went to the front of the bus and was able to reach into the driver’s cabin to take his foot off the accelerator.

“I was just shaking him, trying to move his legs to make sure they weren't on the pedals and eventually the bus just cut out when he wasn't touching any pedals, it was still rolling a little bit but slowed down and then just came to stop," she said.

“Then there were passengers on the inside trying to get out, and people on the outside trying to help us get out."

She said they didn't know how to open the door.

"I just said we need to get this man out onto flat ground,” she told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1.

I got my coat under his head, and we had him in the recovery position to monitor his breathing and his heart rate and then noticed that he had stopped both.

We just started CPR compressions and I called for people to ring an ambulance and to get the AED [Automated External Defibrillator] machine.

“The ambulance was amazing. They got there so quick that by the time someone had run off to get the AED machine, the ambulance was there because we didn't know where the nearest one was.

“I went to get my coat back afterwards and the guards said we kept him alive until the ambulance got there.

"We got him back and he was up talking, conscious, by the time he was gone to the hospital,” she said.

Ms McGivney said she was speaking out about the incident to raise awareness of the benefits of CPR training.

READ MORE: Undocumented Galway student appeals for help to get university place

“It was a very, very scary situation to be in. Even if someone did have first aid training, it's so hard to be in that situation, to be aware and know when to recognize to start going into CPR, and that's the main reason I want to talk about all this, because I do want to promote it and how important it is to get your training and to actively recognize when someone is that sick and when it's time to intervene.

“People were amazing, stepping forward with their own training and it was great for me to be able to take a break from doing CPR and pass it on to someone else,” she said.

“I'm so grateful to be able to have been able to be there for him and do that for him,” she said.

More on this topic

Sir Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson and David Suchet up for Olivier Awards

Jessie Ware gives birth to son in her living room

Pancake Day: 8 unusual new toppings to try out this year

Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is the face of a new beauty campaign


KEYWORDS

Aoife McGivneyDublinDublin BusCPRRyan Tubridy

More in this Section

New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Freight Transport Association urge Govt to keep up support as Brexit approaches

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Irishman who 'freaked out' on flight back from McGregor fight had taken quadruple dose of sleeping tablets


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing with music as large as her personality

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »