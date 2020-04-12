Nurse who returned from Australia to battle Covid-19 praises volunteers helping healthcare workers

A nurse who came home from Australia to help in the fight against Covid-19 has praised the volunteers helping healthcare workers return to Ireland.

Amy Keane, from Co Wicklow, recently came back through the Ireland's Call initiative and is now in self-isolation for two weeks before she begins work on the frontline.

Amy says the process of returning was simple thanks to those helping out.

“So we completed an online document on the Sunday,” said Amy.

“Very soon after we were contacted directly.

“The amazing people working for this initiative had our flights booked and sourced.

“So we really had nothing to worry about as obviously it was a very difficult decision.”

She added that it was a strange feeling coming back to Ireland.

“Obviously we were delighted that we were able to come home and help with the front line,” she said.

“But arriving to an empty Dublin arrivals hall, seeing your family at a distance and not being able to run over and give them a hug was just heartbreaking really.”

Today, the Department of Health has announced that 14 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been 334 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland.

It was also announced that there are 430 new cases of the virus in Ireland. An additional 297 confirmed cases of Covid-19 was reported by a laboratory in Germany.

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ireland will face some of its darkest days in the weeks ahead, as it battles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Mr Varadkar said that the country is preparing to reach its Covid-19 peak later this month.

“The number of hospitalisations and sadly the number of deaths continues to rise,” he said.

“So we cannot lose focus. We cannot lessen our efforts. In fact, we need to redouble them for the next few weeks.

“It’s more important than ever that we persevere. It’s possible that we haven’t seen the peak yet.

“When it comes, perhaps later this month, we will experience some of our darkest days. So we need to maintain our discipline and resolve in the knowledge that better days are to come.”

On Saturday, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he hoped the backlog in testing would be cleared by the end of next week.

He said between 25,000 and 30,000 tests had been sent to Germany, with more than half of the tests returned and the remainder due back this week.

On Friday, the Government extended its current restrictions for another three weeks, until May 5.

- additional reporting by Press Association