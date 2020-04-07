Nurse who died from Covid-19 had inspired daughters to study medicine

The daughter of a nurse, who was fighting stage 4 cancer and who died after contracting Covid-19, says her mother influenced her and her sister to study medicine.

Her mother Beena (57) had been a nursing in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda until earlier this year when she got a cancer diagnosis.

Today, Anmi George (22) said she and her sister Rosmi (25) are studying medicine and they got their interest in medicine from her.

“She was always so passionate about her profession and always doing her best at her job,” Anmi said.

Anmi told LMFM radio that, “when it was diagnosed in January she was already quite late into the cancer.”

Her mother then developed pneumonia, “and she was in hospital for two weeks. She came back home and it was when she was hospitalised again, she tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“I was really worried the first time she was hospitalised but when they did a test that time it came back negative, but the second time it was really scary to find out that she was tested positive for Coronavirus.”

After the positive test her mother was in an isolation ward, previously her husband George Paul was able to visit and sit with her.

Anmi said her mother kept getting weaker and she was on oxygen and dosage was being increased.

She says the staff did their best for her and “I am really thankful to everybody on the front line who is trying to keep everybody safe.”

Anmi, who like her sister is studying medicine in Bulgaria, said:

We have always been interested in the medical sciences because my mother was always so passionate about her profession and always doing her best at her job.

“I last saw her on the 3rd April. I did not know at that time that she was Coronavirus positive.

"What happened was she was home for two days, she had a fever and we just thought it was pneumonia that came back so I thought she would get hospitalised again and come back home again.”

Amni George: "My mother was just a really lovely person, she was loved by everyone."

Her mother passed away on Sunday.

Today, she said of her mother, “she was just a really lovely person who was loved by everyone .”

Her sister could not get a flight home from Bulgaria so Anmi and her father are both in isolation.

She has tested negative for Covid-19 but her father has tested positive.

“He has asthma as well so I am worried about him as well. It is an awful situation.”

They are waiting for him to be tested negative before they pay their last respects to Beena.

“I am really thankful to everybody who is following the guidelines because I know it is a tough situation for everybody, it is horrible, so many people are losing their loved ones,” she added.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing