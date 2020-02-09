Nurse flies home from Austria to vote for Danny Healy-Rae

A 31-year-old nurse flew home from Austria in time to cast her number one for Danny Healy Rae.

Emergency Department nurse Tanya Sheehy from Ballyhar near Killarney caught the train from Kossen, near Innsbruck, to Munich for her flight to Dublin after hearing the results of the TG4 poll which put her hero at only 4%.

"My father rang me to say Danny was in trouble and would I ever come home to vote," she said

She did not hesitate.

" I saw the poll on TG4 and I flew home just to support him," she added.

At the Killarney count centre shortly before catching her flight to head back to Austria an overwhelmed Danny Healy Rae was left almost speechless:

"See what they did for me!" Danny said as the pair were surrounded by well-wishers.