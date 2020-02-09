News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nurse flies home from Austria to vote for Danny Healy-Rae

Nurse flies home from Austria to vote for Danny Healy-Rae
Danny Healy-Rae gets a vote from supporter Tanya Sheehan who flew from Austria to vote. Picture: Domnick Walsh
By Anne Lucey
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 12:49 PM

A 31-year-old nurse flew home from Austria in time to cast her number one for Danny Healy Rae.

Emergency Department nurse Tanya Sheehy from Ballyhar near Killarney caught the train from Kossen, near Innsbruck, to Munich for her flight to Dublin after hearing the results of the TG4 poll which put her hero at only 4%.

"My father rang me to say Danny was in trouble and would I ever come home to vote," she said

She did not hesitate.

" I saw the poll on TG4 and I flew home just to support him," she added.

At the Killarney count centre shortly before catching her flight to head back to Austria an overwhelmed Danny Healy Rae was left almost speechless:

"See what they did for me!" Danny said as the pair were surrounded by well-wishers.

READ MORE

#GE2020: Sinn Féin surge as Ross, Zappone, Doherty among government ministers at risk

More on this topic

Basking sharks off Kerry genetically unique, study findsBasking sharks off Kerry genetically unique, study finds

Fexco opens €21m research buildingFexco opens €21m research building

Cllr calls for 'more imaginative approach' as only 39 social houses built in South Kerry in five yearsCllr calls for 'more imaginative approach' as only 39 social houses built in South Kerry in five years

Expertise of Dutch required to save Kerry beach, meeting hears Expertise of Dutch required to save Kerry beach, meeting hears


TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Three reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick HospitalThree reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick Hospital

'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station

Gardaí appeal for information as shots fired in LongfordGardaí appeal for information as shots fired in Longford

'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson selects five romantic plants for Valentine’s DayLove is in the air with these romantic blooms

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »