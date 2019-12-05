News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Numbers helped by Simon charity at all-time high

Numbers helped by Simon charity at all-time high
File photo
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The Simon Communities saw a 26% increase in the number of people it worked with last year, and warned that next year’s figures are likely to be higher again.

The organisation’s 2018 annual report shows that 16,776 people sought help last year, including 2,834 families and 5,331 children.

In addition, 1,738 people accessed emergency accommodation provided by the Simon Communities over the year and there were 19,656 contacts during soup runs provided 365 days a year in Cork and Dublin.

There were also notable increases in other client services — 5,263 people were supported in housing by the Simon Communities, a 56.8% increase since 2017.

The 1,738 people who accessed the charity’s emergency accommodation in 2018 represented a 79.5% increase compared to 2017.

In the report, published today, Simon Communities’ national spokesman Wayne Stanley said that the organisation assisted more people last year than it ever had before, calling the numbers a “startling” increase.

He added: “Worryingly, all the indications are that 2019 numbers will exceed 2018.”

He said the increases are “shocking”, adding that the current crisis should not be accepted as “normal” and required continuous focus.

“We need the State to see ending homelessness as a realistic and urgent necessity,” he said.

This year marks half a century since the foundation of the Simon movement in Ireland, but Mr Stanley said the past decade had seen a quickening of the rate of change, with a growth in family homelessness around the country — even as it begins to slow in Dublin — and “significant increases” in the number of homeless adults without accompanying children in the Dublin region, as well as a rise in rural and long-term homelessness and ‘hidden homelessness’.

“We know that the main driver of homelessness is a critical lack of secure, affordable accommodation,” Mr Stanlely said.

He criticised how the State now views its responsibilities, adding: “Our policy-makers seem to have lost sight of the critical social function of a house as a home.”

The report also shows that 6,380 people accessed food bank services in the MidWest. Some while 1,125 people availed of drug and/or alcohol treatment services and there were 5,674 needle exchange contacts.

A total of 5,263 people were supported in housing with low, medium or high support, depending on need.

Income almost trebled, but expenditure increased by an even faster rate to €2.5m.

More on this topic

Plight of homeless children raised in the DáilPlight of homeless children raised in the Dáil

Homelessness on the rise: A national shameHomelessness on the rise: A national shame

Threshold: 'Homeless figures would be double if not for work of charity'Threshold: 'Homeless figures would be double if not for work of charity'

Threshold report shows charity's intervention prevented homelessness figure from doublingThreshold report shows charity's intervention prevented homelessness figure from doubling


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in CorkNo oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »