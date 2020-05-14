Numbers driving in Ireland on learner permits falls

Fewer people are driving with learner permits and the number of cars on the road increased last year, new figures show.

According to the Department of Transport’s latest bulletin of vehicle and driver statistics, there were 3.047 million current driving licences as of December 31 2019.

Of that number, 92.35% of people held full driving licenses.

There were 233,025 people on learner permits last year, a decrease of 7,039 on the 2018 figure.

Legislation introduced in December 2018 means that unaccompanied learner drivers can have their car seized.

The total number of licensed vehicles recorded on Irish roads was 2,805,839, an increase of 88,117 vehicles (3.24%) on the previous year.

The main components of the vehicle fleet include 2,174,779 private cars, 366,760 goods vehicles, 75,863 agricultural tractors, 50,447 vintage vehicles and 42,492 motorcycles.

Other key statistics from the bulletin found:

– 33.7% of vehicles use petrol, while 63.7% operate on diesel.

– 74.5% of private cars are four years old and over, while 60% are six years old and over.

– 71% of goods vehicles are four years old and over, while 57.5% are six years old and over.