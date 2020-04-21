News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number who can’t repay debt set to surge

John O’Callaghan, personal insolvency practitioner, said people are contacting him “in great emotional distress”, having lost jobs and terrified they will lose their homes once the courts reopen.
By Catherine Shanahan

Deputy Property Editor

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 06:30 AM

An insolvency expert is predicting a “dam burst” in the number of households unable to make mortgage payments as a result of the Covid-19 crisis in the coming months.

John O’Callaghan, a personal insolvency practitioner (PIP), said he expects thousands more householders to join the tens of thousands who are still dealing with the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis.

“The numbers who have been dealt with since the 2008 downturn equates to the bit of the iceberg above the water. There are still about 40,000 households that are not sorted,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

A former banker who is now working with consultants KPMG, Mr O’Callaghan said people are contacting him “in great emotional distress”, having lost jobs and terrified they will lose their homes once the courts reopen.

He said one member of his team, who previously worked with Tusla and as an addiction counsellor, recently told him his client base was full of people who were candidates “for stroke, heart attack, cancer, or even suicide”, such is the stress they are under.

He said people are terrified of the word “insolvent”, often equating it to bankruptcy, but it is his view that personal insolvency solutions in Ireland are in fact “the people’s bailout”.

Insolvency — the inability to pay debts as they fall due — could be addressed by going to a PIP who would help them work out a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA), said Mr O’Callaghan.

A PIA, drawn up by a PIP, is a formal agreement with all your creditors that will write off some of your unsecured debt and restructure any remaining secured debt.

It provides for the restructuring or settlement of secured debt up to €3m, and the settlement of unsecured debt over a period of six years. 

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test results

Secured debt is where the lender can take possession of collateral if you don’t repay the loan as agreed, eg mortgage/house repossession. 

An example of unsecured debt is credit card debt, where there is no collateral.

 If you keep to the terms of the agreement, your remaining debts to your unsecured creditors will be discharged after six years. 

You will still be liable for secured debts, albeit they have been restructured.

Mr O’Callaghan said it is his opinion that PIAs are a lifeline for people.

In its third-quarter report for 2019, the Insolvency Service of Ireland found 271 PIAs were approved in July, August, and September last year, a drop of 11% on the third quarter of 2018. 

The total debt involved in the 271 approved arrangements is about €70m, the bulk of it relating to mortgages.

Recent court cases relating to use of PIAs have featured a number of high-profile couples, including the former RTÉ presenter Theresa Lowe and her musician husband Frank McNamara, who secured a €2.9m debt write-off.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath has said the number of PIPs needs to be increased to address “the inevitable economic fallout” from the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE

'No taking our foot off the gas,' says Dr Holohan as 77 more die from Covid-19

More on this topic

Your personal finances need attentionYour personal finances need attention

Making Cents: Be smart and make financial planning a must-do task this yearMaking Cents: Be smart and make financial planning a must-do task this year


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Personal Debt

More in this Section

'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen

Coronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test resultsCoronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test results

Government to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterpartsGovernment to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterparts

Pubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: VaradkarPubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: Varadkar


Lifestyle

A set of four silver entree dishes from Fota will come up at Sotheby's Style online sale in New York on April 22.Antiques: Cork dishes to cause a stir in New York

John Sheahan, the last surviving member of The Dubliners, talks music, coronavirus and haikus with Joe DermodyA debut solo album at 80 - John Sheahan of The Dubliners

Declan Shalvey took a break from his work for Marvel to produce an Irish graphic novel, writes Don O’MahonyDeclan Shalvey on putting gang members in the frame

Since Covid-19 restrictions began, parents have phoned Parentline’s national helpline who never did so before.Never has so much been asked of parents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »