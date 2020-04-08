News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of weapons seized last year in prisons falls by a fifth in 12 months

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 12:12 PM

More than 1,500 weapons and mobile phones were seized in Irish prisons last year, while the number of inmates arrested in jail last year rose by 23%.

The Irish Prison Service has said 540 weapons were seized in 12 jails across the State in 2019.

The highest amount was in Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, at 132, five more than in Wheatfield Prison in Dublin.

Castlerea Prison in Roscommon was next highest, at 80.

However, the total number of weapons seized in the 12 jails was down 19% on the year before, when 664 were recovered.

Nonetheless, the number of mobile phones seized in 2019 rose marginally compared to the year before.

There were 964 of them taken from inmates – a rise of two – with by far the most being in Wheatfield Prison, at 309.

Meanwhile, 122 prisoners were arrested in jail last year, up from 99 in 2018.

Man in hospital after brawl involving knives and bats in Cork

