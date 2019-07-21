News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of students travelling to US on J1 declines sharply in recent years

Number of students travelling to US on J1 declines sharply in recent years
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 12:56 PM

The number of students travelling to the US on the J1 Visa Programme has declined sharply in recent years.

That's according to figures obtained by Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade Niall Collins.

Under this programme, students can work and travel in America for the summer.

The figures released to Deputy Collins show that 3,522 people were on the J1 programme last summer.

This is a decrease from 4,190 in 2017 and 4,347 in 2016.

The figures were not yet available for this year.

When compared to 2015, last year's numbers appeared even starker considering that around 8,000 visas were obtained by Irish students that year.

In 2016, the rules for participating in the programme changed, with the stipulation that people must have a job secured from a US employer before travelling Stateside.

Deputy Collins said this change had "more than likely" contributed to the declining numbers.

“The J1 has been a rite of passage for many Irish students for 50 years with 150,000 Irish third-level students having experienced the US through the programme over that time," he said.

It is an intrinsic part of US-Irish relations and it is imperative that efforts are made to ensure that we do not lose this vital connection.

"The Tánaiste has informed me that officials from his Department are, in conjunction with US authorities, working to improve the uptake of the programme and I hope that their efforts will result in more students taking part in the programme.

"Our relationship with the United States is too important to let slide”, he said.

READ MORE

Father vows to fight Dublin airport chiefs over noise issues of planned north runway

More on this topic

Family of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn't force him out of USFamily of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn't force him out of US

Crackdown on undocumented/illegal migrants in the US could see Irish caught in crossfireCrackdown on undocumented/illegal migrants in the US could see Irish caught in crossfire

Hawaii activists protest over construction of giant telescopeHawaii activists protest over construction of giant telescope

'He was always open and honest' - Family of Cork man facing deportation from US devastated'He was always open and honest' - Family of Cork man facing deportation from US devastated

J1TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Libraries nationwide to receive funding of €650,000Libraries nationwide to receive funding of €650,000

Dublin's College Green to be pedestrianised today Dublin's College Green to be pedestrianised today

Tánaiste warns no-deal Brexit will ‘devastate’ Northern Ireland economyTánaiste warns no-deal Brexit will ‘devastate’ Northern Ireland economy

Man dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co CorkMan dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co Cork


Lifestyle

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

What do you recommend for wasp stings? My three-year-old got a sting on his neck last week and was very distressed. I want to have a remedy on hand for future emergencies.My three-year-old got a bee sting. Is there a remedy?

A new study says feeding at the breast is better for baby than using expressed milk. Is it time mothers reconsidered their use of breast pumps, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »