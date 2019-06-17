Number of students attending counselling services in UCC rose by 50% in eight years

The number of students attending counselling services in UCC has increased by more than 50% in just eight years.

Almost 1,500 individual students had attended counselling services at UCC by the start of June this year.

The figures, released under a Freedom of Information request, have been gradually increasing year-on-year, putting extra pressure on counselling services at the college. In the 2011/2012 academic year, 993 students attended the service, 51% less than the numbers that have accessed already this year.

Staff noted that the academic year does not end until the end of August so the figures for 2018/19 are likely to increase further in the coming months.

Anxiety, academic concerns and depression are the primary reasons for students attending. The figures are broadly in line with national trends.

A new report compiled by Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHI) shows that approximately 12,000 students sought counselling in the last academic year, up from 6,000 in 2010.

Anxiety accounted for half of all referrals, and PCHI also notes that there was a sharp increase in the cases of self-harm and identity issues.

The report attributes some of the increase to growing awareness of mental health issues, as well as pressures linked to social media, personal and family expectations over academic success, and financial difficulties.

It also notes that while there was a general increase in staffing levels this year, counselling services in Irish third level institutions are still relatively understaffed.

This means students can often end up waiting for weeks before they have access to a counsellor. Latest figures show waiting times vary from between seven to 40 working days, depending on individual colleges.

UCC staff were unable to provide average wait times for students to access counselling services in the college as each case depends on individual circumstances.

"The length of time a student waits for an appointment depends both on the availability of the student and on the resources available in the service at a given time," the response stated.

"Because of this, it is not possible to calculate an average waiting time or to provide the number of people on the waiting list for the month of May in any given year."

Students are put on a waiting list and offered the earliest session that matches their availability. The time can vary because "many students do not respond immediately".

Sometimes students contact the service weeks ahead of being available just to register their anticipated need ahead of time. Sometimes students are referred by staff, doctors or hospitals on discharge and follow-up in engaging with the service can be delayed, e.g., if the student decides not to engage.

Documents also noted that students can often be offered multiple appointments if they cancel or do not attend and it can, therefore, look like they were on the waiting list for a long time.

On April 8, the most recent available summary of the waiting list, there were 49 students waiting for an appointment.