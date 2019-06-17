News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of students attending counselling services in UCC rose by 50% in eight years

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, June 17, 2019 - 04:48 PM

The number of students attending counselling services in UCC has increased by more than 50% in just eight years.

Almost 1,500 individual students had attended counselling services at UCC by the start of June this year.

The figures, released under a Freedom of Information request, have been gradually increasing year-on-year, putting extra pressure on counselling services at the college. In the 2011/2012 academic year, 993 students attended the service, 51% less than the numbers that have accessed already this year.

Staff noted that the academic year does not end until the end of August so the figures for 2018/19 are likely to increase further in the coming months.

Anxiety, academic concerns and depression are the primary reasons for students attending. The figures are broadly in line with national trends.

A new report compiled by Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHI) shows that approximately 12,000 students sought counselling in the last academic year, up from 6,000 in 2010.

Anxiety accounted for half of all referrals, and PCHI also notes that there was a sharp increase in the cases of self-harm and identity issues.

The report attributes some of the increase to growing awareness of mental health issues, as well as pressures linked to social media, personal and family expectations over academic success, and financial difficulties.

READ MORE

Calls for reintroduction of towing in Cork city to tackle illegal parking

It also notes that while there was a general increase in staffing levels this year, counselling services in Irish third level institutions are still relatively understaffed.

This means students can often end up waiting for weeks before they have access to a counsellor. Latest figures show waiting times vary from between seven to 40 working days, depending on individual colleges.

UCC staff were unable to provide average wait times for students to access counselling services in the college as each case depends on individual circumstances.

"The length of time a student waits for an appointment depends both on the availability of the student and on the resources available in the service at a given time," the response stated.

"Because of this, it is not possible to calculate an average waiting time or to provide the number of people on the waiting list for the month of May in any given year."

Students are put on a waiting list and offered the earliest session that matches their availability. The time can vary because "many students do not respond immediately".

Sometimes students contact the service weeks ahead of being available just to register their anticipated need ahead of time. Sometimes students are referred by staff, doctors or hospitals on discharge and follow-up in engaging with the service can be delayed, e.g., if the student decides not to engage.

Documents also noted that students can often be offered multiple appointments if they cancel or do not attend and it can, therefore, look like they were on the waiting list for a long time.

On April 8, the most recent available summary of the waiting list, there were 49 students waiting for an appointment.

READ MORE

Disruption expected but benefits of Ireland’s first full-distance Ironman will be immense

More on this topic

50% rise in students seeking counselling for mental health problems

A big wave surfer on turning the tide on anxiety

Mental Health Foundation raises fears about impact of reality TV on young viewers

€500k funding announced to support Men's Sheds

TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

Commissioner expected to deliver personal apology to Majella Moynihan

50% rise in students seeking counselling for mental health problems

Former garda Majella Moynihan happy with apologies but 'they 'should have come to me first'

Three lanes of M7 reopen this morning


Lifestyle

Sex advice: I'm worried she's not satisfied

Does your garden feel a bit too exposed? 7 solutions to stop nosy neighbours spoiling summer

5 stylish ways to wear white head-to-toe

How to out-smart hay fever this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »