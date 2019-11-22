News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of RTÉ journalists call for immediate cut in wages of broadcaster's top earners

Number of RTÉ journalists call for immediate cut in wages of broadcaster's top earners
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 01:08 PM

A number of journalists working in RTÉ have called on the state broadcaster to cut the salaries of its top presenters and managers immediately.

The NUJ members said the current salaries being paid to a small number of people are "indefensible" given the organisations current financial difficulties.

RTÉ has announced plans to cut the pay of its highest earning presenters by 15%, but the group of journalists say this doesn't not go far enough.

They are calling for RTÉ to introduce a rule which would not allow anyone in the organisation to earn more than the the top civil service salary of just over €207,000.

READ MORE

Meath man loses everything after Venice floods wash away his houseboat

More on this topic

Tales of high drama and farce as RTÉ tries to focus in on its futureTales of high drama and farce as RTÉ tries to focus in on its future

RTÉ sells two paintings at Sotheby's auctionRTÉ sells two paintings at Sotheby's auction

RTÉ still on course to make 20% women’s sport targetRTÉ still on course to make 20% women’s sport target

'People’s livelihoods are on the line' - RTÉ come in for criticism after 'needless' Limerick closure'People’s livelihoods are on the line' - RTÉ come in for criticism after 'needless' Limerick closure


TOPIC: RTÉ

More in this Section

Boil water notice for 500 people in LimerickBoil water notice for 500 people in Limerick

Government willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services CardGovernment willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services Card

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

As Darina Allen marks 21 years of her column for The Irish Examiner, Weekend editor VICKIE MAYE pays tributeWeekend Editor: 'Darina has helped us put dinners on the table, week in and week out'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »