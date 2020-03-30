Number of reports into child protection likely to drop due to Covid-19 crisis

The Irish Association of Social Workers has said the number of mandated reports regarding children protection and welfare are likely to collapse due to the current Covid-19 crisis.

Under mandatory reporting regulations, anyone can report a concern about a child, including teachers, gardai and people involved in sports and youth clubs.

The number of mandated reports has soared in recent years but due to the coronavirus public health emergency and now greater restrictions on movement, the number of those reports are now likely to decrease dramatically, leading to concerns that some children in difficulty may not be seen as quickly as they ordinarily would.

The warning from the IASW came as the Child and Family Agency said its staff around the country are continuing to provide essential frontline services that cannot be delivered remotely.

IASW Chair Aine McGuirk said she had already received a positive response from Tusla regarding a request last week for more PPE for staff making home visits, and that she would be writing to the HSE to make a similar request.

Tusla Chief Executive Bernard Gloster said the majority of its 3,800 mobile-enabled staff are working remotely and while there were challenges in areas such as home visits and access arrangements for children in care, the right balance was being struck so as to keep staff and clients safe.

"As an agency that works with children and families across every town in the country, social work teams are working exceptionally hard to ensure that all concerns and referrals received about the safety or welfare of a child are screened and assessed in line with Children First, and responded to in line with normal practice," he said.

"Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety or welfare should contact their local duty social work office."

Ms McGuirk said Tusla had put measures in place in recent years to help social workers to work remotely and access all the information they need wherever they are.

But she said mandated reports often acted as a guide to areas of concern and while unavoidable in the context of the current public health emergency, it had to be hoped that current restrictions did not place children in danger.

"Many of them [those who make the reports] do not have access to children in the normal way," Ms McGuirk said.

"There could be a lot of kids in crisis out there but how does the Tusla social worker now about it if no one tells them?"

She said another issue was whether local safety networks for families and children which operate around the country as part of Tusla's Signs of Safety strategy were now able to work at sufficient capacity, in what she said was "totally unchartered territory".

Ms McGuirk also said that the profession was looking forward to the latest batch of social work graduates coming on stream, but that the current crisis meant there was uncertainty over when they might graduate as many would not have completed their practical placements when public restrictions were brought in, as well as concerns over whether examinations can be held.