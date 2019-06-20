Number of planning permissions granted for houses down 15%

The number of planning permissions granted for houses has dropped by 15.7%.

According to the latest statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the number of planning permissions granted for houses in the first quarter of this year is down 912 compared to the same period in 2018.

In total, the number of planning permissions granted for dwelling units - houses and apartments - is down 3.5% from 7,766 to 7,493.

Almost one-fifth of the permissions granted for houses were for one-off units.

As permissions for houses dropped, the number granted for apartments saw a significant increase.

When compared with the same period in 2018, the number of planning permissions granted for apartments in the first quarter of this year went up 32.7%.

Within the first three months of 2019, 2,592 apartments were granted planning permission compared to 1,953 in the same quarter last year.