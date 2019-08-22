News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of people treated for problem gambling reaches highest ever level

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 08:24 AM

The number of people being treated for problem gambling has reached record levels.

More than 250 cases were reported by treatment units in 2018.

The Irish Times reports that 257 people were treated in the health service last year, with the figures likely to be matched this year.

Gambling is treated as a problem substance in Ireland and the reporting system is maintained by the HSE.

The National Drug Treatment Reporting System started collecting gambling-related data in 2010.

Since then, there have been 1,750 cases where gambling was recorded as the main problem substance.

CEO of Problem Gambling Ireland, Barry Grant, says more needs to be done to encourage people to seek help to deal with the problem.

"Over a seven-year period, we've seen a 40% increase in people presenting with gambling problems," he said.

"That to me would indicate we're seeing an increase in people developing gambling problems because there has been very little done to raise awareness around the issue or to do anything from the State's perspective that would increase help-seeking."

