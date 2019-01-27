Four young men dead after Donegal car crash

Four young men have been confirmed dead following a road crash in West Donegal this evening.

The crash happened at a bridge at Meenaclady between Gaoth Dobhair and Gortahork.

There was only one car involved in the crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash which happened before 9pm this evening.

It is still not known how the crash happened.

The area has been sealed off and has been preserved for a full technical examination.

All four of those who died are from the West Donegal area.

The names of the young men have not been released until all family members have been notified.

A Garda source confirmed "Four young people have died as a result of the crash. There was only one car involved.

"It's a devastating scene. All four lads are from the locality and would be well-known in the area."

The scene of the crash is close to where a number of other fatal accidents have taken place over the years.

Earlier (10:15pm): Emergency services are on the way to what is understood to be a serious crash in West Donegal.

The crash is understood to involve a single vehicle.

Initial reports have suggested that there could be at least two people killed in the crash.

The accident happened just before 9pm close to the Meenaclady area of Gortahork.

Initial reports have claimed that there are a number of people involved in the crash and that the injuries could be very serious.