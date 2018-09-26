Number of people evacuated after two new sinkholes appear in Monaghan

A number of people have had to leave their homes after two new sinkholes appeared near a Monaghan GAA club.

The 8-metre wide holes at the Magheracloone GAA club pitch developed after the ground initially subsided on Monday following the collapse of a mine.





Its owner Gyproc Ireland says geological experts have surveyed the site and found the new holes are part of the original collapse.

An exclusion zone set up around the area is expected to last for another two days.

Eamonn O'Sullivan, chief executive of Monaghan County Council, says a number of homes are affected.

He said: "There are three properties immediately within the exclusion zone currently and I think a total of five where we would have concerns about.

"The inhabitants of those properties, I know three of them have vacated their homes, and those homes will have to be assessed structurally before they can be reoccupied."