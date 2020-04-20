Number of people claiming emergency unemployment payment rises by more than 50,000 in six days

The number of people claiming the emergency unemployment payment has risen by more than 50,000 in six days, amid ongoing fears for Ireland's hospitality industry.

Under the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme, those who find themselves out of work receive a weekly payment of €350, which hit 584,000 claimants on Monday.

The number of people applying for the payment has grown steadily, seeing an increase of 52,000 thousand from last Tuesday, when 532,000 people had applied.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, introduced by the government to pay a percentage of employee wages in order to support businesses in retaining their staff, and ensure job stability post- pandemic, now has 46,000 employers registered.

Revenue paid out € 21.3m on Monday, with the cumulative value now paid out at €321m.

It's understood the €3.7bn government package of income and business supports was estimated on the “worst-case” basis of 800,000 people having lost or on the verge of losing their jobs by late June.

The new policy document for government formation released by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is based on the calculation that Ireland's economy will see a € 25bn deficit next year.

The rise in unemployment applications comes as the hospitality sector reels from more bad news, after Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Sunday he could not envision crowded pubs again in Ireland unless a vaccine to Covid-19 could be found.

"I can't see how people can be in packed pubs again as long as this virus is still with us and we don't have a vaccine or an effective treatment," Minister Harris said.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) say Mr Harris' comments represent a "nightmare scenario" for the sector which has seen 50,000 jobs lost as a result of lockdown measures already.

“If that happens then most pub businesses in this country will be out of business for good," LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe said.

"While Minister Harris is doing an exceptional job at a time of national crisis, his comments have really petrified the entire pub sector across the country and many are now concerned not only about how to survive this pandemic, but also whether they will still have a business when this crisis eventually passes.

“The LVA and its members will absolutely support whatever measures are deemed necessary in the interests of public health, as we have done from the beginning of this crisis, but if closing pubs until 2021 is going to be necessary, then it is essential that a pub specific support scheme is introduced.

"Otherwise there won’t be a pub industry in this country by the time a vaccine is found.

Most pubs closed down on Sunday, March 15 after discussions between the government, the LVA and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI).

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing