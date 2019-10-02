News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of patients without beds in a single hospital hits record high

Number of patients without beds in a single hospital hits record high
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 11:43 AM

The number of patients without beds at University Hospital Limerick has hit a record high for any hospital.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 82 patients are on chairs or trolleys, with many in corridors.

47 patients are without beds in the hospital’s emergency department, with 35 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

It follows a September in which Limerick had over 1,400 patients without beds.

The INMO says there are 556 patients without beds across the country, including three children.

    The other worst-hit hospitals include:

  • Cork University Hospital: 55

  • University Hospital Galway: 42

  • Letterkenny University Hospital: 36

  • South Tipperary General Hospital: 35

  • Mater Misericordiae University Hospital: 35

“The situation is escalating beyond crisis point and cannot be allowed to continue. We are calling on the Minister to intervene directly. He needs to cancel electives, provide emergency funding, and increase the number of home care packages today," said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“We have been saying this on repeat for more than a decade. Ireland does not have sufficient hospital capacity. Without an increase in beds and the professionals to staff them, this problem will continue to escalate.

“Our members are on the frontline providing the best care they can – but the situation is intolerable for them and unsafe for patients."

She said the INMO’s Executive Council will meet next Tuesday to discuss the situation.

More on this topic

Less than six hours sleep ‘increases death risk for people with heart disease’Less than six hours sleep ‘increases death risk for people with heart disease’

Emerade adrenaline pre-filled pens recalled by regulatorEmerade adrenaline pre-filled pens recalled by regulator

Harris prioritising expansion of breastfeeding supports for womenHarris prioritising expansion of breastfeeding supports for women

Shedding just 10% of body weight can send type 2 diabetes into remission – studyShedding just 10% of body weight can send type 2 diabetes into remission – study


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Five jihadists in Irish prisons, says studyFive jihadists in Irish prisons, says study

Bosses urged to turn on TVs for Land of the Rising SunBosses urged to turn on TVs for Land of the Rising Sun

North border checks will be rejectedNorth border checks will be rejected

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Martin Doyle ahead of 15th anniversaryGardaí appeal for information on missing Martin Doyle ahead of 15th anniversary


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »