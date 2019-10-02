Number of patients without beds in a single hospital hits record high

The number of patients without beds at University Hospital Limerick has hit a record high for any hospital.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 82 patients are on chairs or trolleys, with many in corridors.

47 patients are without beds in the hospital’s emergency department, with 35 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

It follows a September in which Limerick had over 1,400 patients without beds.

The INMO says there are 556 patients without beds across the country, including three children.

The other worst-hit hospitals include: Cork University Hospital: 55

University Hospital Galway: 42

Letterkenny University Hospital: 36

South Tipperary General Hospital: 35

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital: 35

“The situation is escalating beyond crisis point and cannot be allowed to continue. We are calling on the Minister to intervene directly. He needs to cancel electives, provide emergency funding, and increase the number of home care packages today," said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“We have been saying this on repeat for more than a decade. Ireland does not have sufficient hospital capacity. Without an increase in beds and the professionals to staff them, this problem will continue to escalate.

“Our members are on the frontline providing the best care they can – but the situation is intolerable for them and unsafe for patients."

She said the INMO’s Executive Council will meet next Tuesday to discuss the situation.