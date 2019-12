The number of patients awaiting hospital beds has stayed above 550 for the second day in a row.

The INMO's Trolley Watch figures show that 566 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 71 people without beds.

That is followed by 60 at Cork University Hospital and 44 at South Tipperary General Hospital, according to the INMO.