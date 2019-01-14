NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds reaches 10-month high

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 10:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There are 606 patients waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This is the highest number of patients on trolleys since March 2018.

According to the group's trolley watch figures, 439 admitted patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 167 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospital is the University Hospital Limerick, where 59 people are on trolleys.

50 are waiting for beds in South Tipperary General Hospital and 48 in Cork University Hospital.


KEYWORDS

HealthINMOTrolleysHospitals

Related Articles

€60m plan to combat deadly CPE superbug

Mum whose two kids battled meningitis hopes for vaccine programme 'sooner rather than later'

Air pollution exposure linked to increased risk of miscarriage, study finds

Drink up — but stop before you end up in hot water

More in this Section

Gardaí to digitalise CCTV footage in search for Kildare woman missing since 1998

Petrol prices hit 16-month low, survey finds

17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of two women in Derry

Human Rights Commission calls for review of Electoral Act


Lifestyle

Ava Max is on top of the charts and feeling top of the world

Visit to a seafood stall recalls warning ‘here be krakens’

Healing power of some Irish soils no piseog

Licence for a dog, not tiger!

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »