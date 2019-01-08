NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Number of patients on trolleys rises as nurses set to announce strike days

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There has been another rise in the number of patients waiting for hospital beds across the country today.

The INMO's latest report shows 583 are waiting on trolleys and in emergency departments.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 61 patients in need of a bed.

That is followed by University Hospital Limerick and Letterkenny University Hospital on 43.

READ MORE: FG TD questions why nurses are going on strike after INMO agreed deal 'only a number of months ago'

The INMO is to announce today the dates for a series of 24-hour strikes.

95% of nurses and midwives voted for industrial action last month in a row over staff shortages and pay.


KEYWORDS

Hospitaltrolleyovercrowding

Related Articles

Update: Trolley numbers fall slightly as Sinn Féin dismiss yesterday's drop

108,000 patients went without a hospital bed in 2018

Fewer patients waiting on trolleys for emergency admission

Record 100,385 patients without hospital bed

More in this Section

Poignant scenes as Donegal mother-of-two Jasmine McMonagle buried alongside beloved grandmother

Tweet about abortion due to take place in Drogheda 'pretty darn despicable' says Harris

'My baby could have been killed': Stone thrown through bus window showers Dublin toddler with glass

Junior Finance Minister calls for greater oversight of local authorities’ spending


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

Golden Globes style: Saoirse Ronan is Queen of Frocks

William Hartnell a Doctor for his time

Financial planning is a must-do task this year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »