Number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals at highest level since March 9

File photo.
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 12:12 PM

There are 192 people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today - the highest figure since March 9.

University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Cork both have over 30 patients without beds, according to the daily figures provided by the INMO.

The numbers of trolleys fell dramatically with the onset of the coronavirus - with nine different days in February with over 500 without a bed in Irish hospitals.

However, from mid-March to the end of May, there was only one day with over 100 patients on trolleys but the upward trend has reemerged in recent weeks.

As recently as June 15, there were 98 patients without a bed - but in the fortnight since that number has almost doubled.

This morning, there are 172 are waiting in the emergency department, while 20 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst affected hospitals today, according to the figures are:

  • UH Limerick - 33
  • UH Cork - 30
  • Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar - 24
  • St Luke's Kilkenny - 22

