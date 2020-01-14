Number of patients of trolleys up 50 since yesterday as crisis continues

There's been an increase in the number of patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 579 people awaiting beds today according to the INMO, up from 521 yesterday.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility with 51 people on trolleys.

There are also 46 at Mayo University Hospital and 43 at University Hospital Galway.

Last week was the worst ever for hospital overcrowding with over 3,000 waiting for a bed since Monday, according to figures from the INMO.

The 760 patients on trolleys on both Monday and Tuesday was highest ever numbers on a single day.