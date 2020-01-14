News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of patients of trolleys up 50 since yesterday as crisis continues

Number of patients of trolleys up 50 since yesterday as crisis continues
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 10:43 AM

There's been an increase in the number of patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 579 people awaiting beds today according to the INMO, up from 521 yesterday.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility with 51 people on trolleys.

There are also 46 at Mayo University Hospital and 43 at University Hospital Galway.

Last week was the worst ever for hospital overcrowding with over 3,000 waiting for a bed since Monday, according to figures from the INMO.

The 760 patients on trolleys on both Monday and Tuesday was highest ever numbers on a single day.

READ MORE

Patient found with broken neck after fall from trolley

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil: Simon Harris must rule out suggestion of fewer Emergency DepartmentsFianna Fáil: Simon Harris must rule out suggestion of fewer Emergency Departments

Worst week ever for hospital overcrowdingWorst week ever for hospital overcrowding

HSE suggests closing A&E depts - Millions at risk over IT blunderHSE suggests closing A&E depts - Millions at risk over IT blunder

Alison O'Connor: The health service is sick, and Dr Varadkar has failed to cure itAlison O'Connor: The health service is sick, and Dr Varadkar has failed to cure it


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in DroghedaMan, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulanceDemands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance


Lifestyle

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »