Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall

There are 162 patients being treated on trolleys as the numbers of those waiting for beds in Irish hospitals across the country continues to fall.

St Vincent's University Hospital has the highest number, at 18 people, according to the INMO.

That's followed by 14 at Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar and 13 at University Hospital Waterford.

Yesterday, there were 167 people awaiting beds at facilities nationwide, according to the INMO.

Those figures were down from 234 on Monday and 359 last Friday.

University Hospital Limerick, which of often at the top of list of patients of trolleys, has 11 waiting for beds this morning, according to the INMO's Trolleywatch figures.