News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall

Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 11:59 AM

There are 162 patients being treated on trolleys as the numbers of those waiting for beds in Irish hospitals across the country continues to fall.

St Vincent's University Hospital has the highest number, at 18 people, according to the INMO.

That's followed by 14 at Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar and 13 at University Hospital Waterford.

Yesterday, there were 167 people awaiting beds at facilities nationwide, according to the INMO.

Those figures were down from 234 on Monday and 359 last Friday.

University Hospital Limerick, which of often at the top of list of patients of trolleys, has 11 waiting for beds this morning, according to the INMO's Trolleywatch figures.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Schools told not to close unless instructed by Department

More on this topic

CUH tops Trolley Watch figures as it orders 60 staff to stay home over Covid-19 fearsCUH tops Trolley Watch figures as it orders 60 staff to stay home over Covid-19 fears

Trolley Watch figures rise above 500Trolley Watch figures rise above 500

Nearly 1,300 on trolleys in UHL last month, latest figures showNearly 1,300 on trolleys in UHL last month, latest figures show

Last month saw 10,446 people on hospital trolleysLast month saw 10,446 people on hospital trolleys


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Three arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate searchesThree arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate searches

EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine

Up to 10 theatre-goers in Clare instructed to self-isolateUp to 10 theatre-goers in Clare instructed to self-isolate

Neighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threatsNeighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threats


Lifestyle

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »