Number of patients awaiting hospital beds stays above 500

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 10:11 AM

More than 500 people are waiting for hospital beds around the country this morning.

The INMO's Trolley Watch survey carried out at 8am this morning has found that 504 admitted patients are waiting for beds.

Of that total, 361 are waiting in emergency departments, while 143 are in overflow wards.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 66 awaiting beds, while University Hospital Galway has 55 patients not yet allocated a bed.

Next is University Hospital Waterford with 43 patients on trolleys.

Man arrested after €107k drug seizure at train station in Cork

