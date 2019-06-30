News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of passengers remain stranded in Lisbon after Cork flight cancelled

By Jess Casey
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 04:30 PM

Update 4.30pm: Aer Lingus has apologised to passengers due to fly into Cork forced to stay overnight in Lisbon airport after their flight was cancelled this weekend.

A large number of passengers are still stranded Lisbon Airport after they were disembarked from their flight at 1am during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus has confirmed it may not be possible to reschedule their flight until this Sunday evening.

In a statement, the airline said the flight was cancelled for technical reasons.

While its teams sought to book accommodation for disrupted passengers, availability was extremely limited in the Lisbon region.

Those who booked their own accommodation will be reimbursed accordingly, the company confirmed.

“Our team are continuing their efforts throughout the day to secure an earlier departure from Lisbon and will notify guests accordingly.”

“We sincerely apologise to guests for the inconvenience caused but we wish to assure them that our teams are doing all they can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

Passengers to Cork stranded after flight from Lisbon cancelled

Update 1.15pm: A large number of passengers have been left stranded in Lisbon after their flight to Cork was cancelled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus passengers due to fly into Cork airport at 10:45 pm on Saturday night are still waiting at Lisbon airport following the cancellation of their flight.

It is understood the passengers were instructed to disembark from their plane at 1am on Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus has been contacted for a comment.

On Twitter, the company said it was “working on getting guests rebooked on flights as soon as possible.”

