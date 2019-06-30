Number of passengers remain stranded in Lisbon after Cork flight cancelled

Update 4.30pm: Aer Lingus has apologised to passengers due to fly into Cork forced to stay overnight in Lisbon airport after their flight was cancelled this weekend.

A large number of passengers are still stranded Lisbon Airport after they were disembarked from their flight at 1am during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus has confirmed it may not be possible to reschedule their flight until this Sunday evening.

In a statement, the airline said the flight was cancelled for technical reasons.

While its teams sought to book accommodation for disrupted passengers, availability was extremely limited in the Lisbon region.

Those who booked their own accommodation will be reimbursed accordingly, the company confirmed.

“Our team are continuing their efforts throughout the day to secure an earlier departure from Lisbon and will notify guests accordingly.”

“We sincerely apologise to guests for the inconvenience caused but we wish to assure them that our teams are doing all they can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

Update 1.15pm: A large number of passengers have been left stranded in Lisbon after their flight to Cork was cancelled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus passengers due to fly into Cork airport at 10:45 pm on Saturday night are still waiting at Lisbon airport following the cancellation of their flight.

It is understood the passengers were instructed to disembark from their plane at 1am on Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus has been contacted for a comment.

On Twitter, the company said it was “working on getting guests rebooked on flights as soon as possible.”

@AerLingus you have no shame. You cancel a flight & dont provide accomodation for the night!Not even a misserable voucher for food. Toddlers & elderlies sleeping in the floor. No one available to take responsability..We'll make sure we complain you everywhere possible. Disgusted — Irene Lago Cuesta (@CuestaLago) June 30, 2019

@AerLingus Planeload of people on flight from Lisbon to Cork last night abandoned to fend for themselves. Families with young children and wheelchair bound people stranded with no support. Appalling service! — Don Forde (@donforde1) June 30, 2019

@AerLingus Farcical! Flight cancelled last night Lisbon to Cork - full flight disembarked after 1 am, no support, no clarification, left to our own devices.......about 50 people slept in the airport.....still no flight yet. Appalling, unacceptable treatment from Aer Lingus — Jenny Lynch (@jennyblynch) June 30, 2019

Still no info from @AerLingus at Lisbon airport lunch voucher for €12 issued 13 hours later. Ground staff blaming @AerLingus for no updates to flight. June 30, 2019