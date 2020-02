There has been a slight increase in the number of overseas visitors coming to Ireland.

There were 654,500 trips to Ireland in January 2020, an increase of 0.5% compared to 12 months earlier.

After the number fell last year, it is now back up ahead of is 2018 number, the CSO figures reveal.

The greatest increase was among those coming from the US and Canada, followed by visitors from Europe.

The number of trips abroad by Irish people also increased, and is up by 2.2%.