NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Number of non-EEA nationals coming to Ireland to study up 45% in five-year period

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 07:25 AM

The number of non-European Economic Area (non-EEA) nationals coming to Ireland to study almost doubled in a recent five-year period.

That is according to research from the European Migration Network.

It shows that the number of people coming to this country to study increased by 45% between 2013 and 2017.

China is the top country of origin of full-time, non-EEA students in State-funded higher education institutions.

The report found that the majority of students are enrolled in health and welfare courses, representing 31% of all full-time non-EEA enrolments.

However, some of the non-EEA students have had problems with immigration registration delays.

Some students have reported difficulties scheduling appointments to register or renew their residence permits at the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS).

Students have said the delays can cause stress and anxiety in relation to their legal status, which negatively impacts their academic experience in Ireland.

Sarah Groarke, a policy officer with the network, says Ireland fares well compared to other European countries.

"The report shows that Ireland ranked seventh out of all EU member states in terms of the total number of students arriving each year.

"And looking particularly at where these students come from and what programme they're interested in, more specifically, China is the top country of origin of full-time students over the last few years and this is followed by Malaysia and the United States."

READ MORE

Report shows one in five Irish adults classed as hazardous drinkers

More on this topic

International students based in Ireland up 45%

Letter to Editor: Testing times in primary schools nationwide

Bus service to reduce school absenteeism under threat over funding

Cork pupils demonstrate that TV in the classroom equals major distraction

KEYWORDS

EducationCollege

More in this Section

Boy, 5, in hospital after being trapped in hole with only head above ground

Fine Gael confident Deirdre Clune can keep seat despite poor poll showing

Micheál Martin defends party strategy in European elections

Talks to restore Stormont powersharing to intensify, says Coveney


Lifestyle

Irish Examiner Sustainability Month special: Are retailers meeting customer expectations for sustainable products?

Making the most of Irish strawberries - Michelle Darmody shares her recipes

Making Cents: Help protect the planet and occupy the kids

Good Omens and great expectations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »