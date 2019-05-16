NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Number of new homes completed in the first quarter of 2019 rose by 23%

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 12:31 PM

The number of new homes completed in the first quarter of the year rose by 23.2%.

New statistics from the CSO show that there were 4,275 new dwelling completions in the first three months of the year, compared with 3,470 completions for the same period last year.

Housing scheme completions rose from 2,023 to 2,564 and single units increased from 971 to 1,098.

While there were 613 new apartments completed in Quarter 1 of 2019.

The number of new dwelling completions was highest in Dublin at 1,488 followed by 1,072 in the Mid-East. Together, those two regions made up 60% of all new dwelling completions the first three months of this ywar.

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy says the latest home completion figures confirm a strong upward trend across all housing construction activity.

Minister Murphy says they are very positive trends supported by other indicators, such as Planning Permissions, Commencement Notices and Registrations.

However, Sinn Féin's Deputy Leader Pearse Doherty has accused Fine Gael TDs of being posh boys who don't understand the housing crisis.

READ MORE

Garda Superintendent, Inspector and Garda arrested over alleged links to organised crime in Munster

More on this topic

'We don't know the landlord' - Tenant explains what it's like to share four-bed room in Dublin

CSO survey shows how much house prices grew in a year

Housing associations 'need Land Development Agency to help' provide social homes

Dáil to debate Sinn Féin motion on putting right to housing in Constitution

KEYWORDS

CSOHousing

More in this Section

HSE accused of 'making eejits' of Public Accounts Committee over children's hospital

Supreme Court rules man's re-arrest after absconding from open prison was unlawful

Man gets three years for stabbing after noisy party at Dublin house

PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »