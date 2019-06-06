Number of motorists disqualified for drug-driving rose by 12% last year

A road safety campaigner claims penalties for people caught drink or drug-driving are far too lenient after new figures show another increase.

The Courts Service says 3,845 people were disqualified from driving due to these offences in 2018, up 12% on 2017.

A further 1,400 motorists were taken off the road in the first four months of this year.

Alec Lee, from the Parc Road Safety Group, is calling for the courts to be tougher on those who break the law.

"A lot of them don't seem to be getting the message, and the main reason is there's not really deterrents there as such," he said.

"I see people involved recently with the charge of dangerous driving causing the death of someone, they don't get jail, some of them might get a suspended sentence and that's it. It's too lenient altogether."