Number of issues unresolved in scramble to get Govt coalition deal done

As the supposed final days are upon government formation, there is a number of major issues left unresolved.

There has been reports, rumours and off the record-briefings from all sides, each blaming the other for the hold up as 124 days have passed since the election.

Time is of the essence, as the Offences Against the State Act is due to run out at the end of this month, and TDs say the renewal of the law has been mentioned repeatedly as the deadline for talks. The Act itself has already been debated in government formation. The Greens don't agree with the laws due to concerns over civil rights which have been flagged by organisations like Amnesty International, both Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin have voted against its renewal in the past.

Green TDs have flagged this disapproval during the talks, and it's understood have asked for a review and reform of the Act, with particular focus on issues like non-jury courts. Their pleas were denied, and labelled "a non-starter", without any further referral to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan for discussion.

Housing has been a consistent bone of contention in the talks, and where fundamental differences lie in regards as to how to tackle the housing crisis.

The Greens have argued that there cannot be a return to the "status quo" on housing, and previously argued for no private housing on public land.

This was swiftly rejected by both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who have been arguing in talks for 60%- 70% private housing on any public land acquired. A number that the Greens have made clear that their membership will not stomach.

The Greens have long favoured the Ó Cualann model, currently being implemented in parts of Dublin and Waterford.

Eamon Ryan's party argue that the model builds affordable housing for purchase, built without using large property developers, and holding on to the public resources, as any houses built are sold back into the scheme.

It's understood the Greens have tried to frame the idea in talks as preferable to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil who are said to be "obsessed with home ownership", one Green source said.

They're not obsessed with housing people, it's two totally different things.

"At first would allow you to address the issue of ownership, get people on the property ladder but still house people and still keep the public resources. So it's a win-win."

Fine Gael disagrees, with one government source adding: "If this model was the silver bullet - we'd have done it already.

"The department already funds it, it has worked, but it's not going to solve the crisis."

They say the issue lies with pinpointing sites for purchase, and the money Local Authorities will require from central government, which is facing into a recession.

Questions over the economy and uncertainty as to when and how the country will "bounce back" from the oncoming recession have made preparing for government difficult generally, with Fine Gael arguing for sensible spending, and a reluctance to further borrow if not absolutely necessary.

"There will likely be no funding commitments in the paper generally, anything that needs funding will be left for later," a source added.

"There might be a section at the very end for describing what will be done in the next hundred days or a budget or whatever, that that might happen but there's no guarantee of that either."