Number of homicides down but recorded sexual offences up 10% in last year

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 12:06 PM

Homicide offences have continued to fall within the last year, new figures show.

But the latest data from the CSO shows that recorded sexual offences are continuing to rise.

The figures, covering the 12 months to March 2019, are published by the CSO under “reservation”, meaning the agency has concerns regarding the quality of the underlying data and the figures may be revised.

The statistics show there were 72 homicide offences in the last 12 months (ending Q1 2019), compared to 84 in the 12 months ending Q1 2018, reflecting a decrease of 14%.

This includes a 9% reduction in murders (43 to 39), a 43% fall in manslaughter offences (seven to four) and a 15% reduction in dangerous driving causing death (34 to 29).

Recorded sexual offences rose from 2,938 to 3,231 (up 10%) in the same period – continuing a trend in recent years.

It includes an 18% rise in rapes, a 12% increase in defilement of a child under 17 and a 37.5% rise in aggravated sexual assaults.

Statistics for other crime categories show a:

  • 7% rise in assaults;

  • 9% increase in kidnappings;

  • 5% rise in robberies;

  • 10% drop in burglaries;

  • 3% fall in thefts;

  • 28% increase in fraud offences;

  • 16% jump in drug offences;

  • 5% rise in weapons offences;

  • 6% reduction in criminal damage offences;

  • 5% increase in public order offences

    People on bail commit 11% of all crimes

