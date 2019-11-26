Number of drownings hits 80-year low as Minister acknowledges 'heroic' acts which saved lives

Just over 100 people drowned in Ireland last year in what was the lowest number since the 1930s.

The figure of 103 is down six on the 2017 figure in the lowest total since 1939.

Today, 14 people received Water Safety Awards today for helping to save 17 people from drowning.

Michael Ring, Minister for Rural & Community Development, presented the group with their awards.

“It’s an honour to recognise the efforts of these heroic members of the public. Because of their actions, 17 people are still with us today," he said.

While the Minister said that number is still too high, "the figure would have been higher but for these courageous rescuers".