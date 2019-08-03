News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of drivers pulled for speeding doubled as gardaí issue Bank Holiday warning

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 09:37 AM

The number of drivers being pulled over by gardaí for speeding has almost doubled so far this year.

They are issuing a warning to everyone using the roads this Bank Holiday weekend.

The number of people being killed in crashes so far year is 90 - seven more than by this time last year.

"What we are trying to say to people is that behaviours are not changing to the levels and to the degree that I would like to see happen, said Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheahan

"I am pleading with (motorists) this Bank Holiday weekend to make sure that you take your foot off the pedal, reduce your seat, don't ever get into a car while you are under the influence of drink or an intoxicant and make sure you wear your seat belt."

