Number of ‘distressing’ Scouts abuse cases to rise

The number of “deeply distressing” cases of sexual abuse uncovered in Scouting Ireland will increase, warns an independent expert.

Ian Elliot has been examining the historical records of Scouting Ireland, and has so far found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 alleged victims over many decades.

Safeguarding expert Ian Elliott.

Detailing the allegations, which stretch back to the 1940s but mainly refer to the time between the 1960s and 1980s, Mr Elliot described how the alleged perpetrators used events such as scouting jamborees and residential camps to target children.

Revealing the figures at the Oireachtas children’s committee, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said: “I, too, am shocked by the figures. I find it deeply distressing.

"I am also aware of the fact that some of the alleged victims could be listening to what we are discussing right now and I am deeply upset as minister.”

While some of the cases were revealed after Mr Elliot trawled through files held by Scouting Ireland, many instances were only uncovered when members of the public came forward with their own stories to the auditor.

It is now expected that many more adults, who were abused as children at scouting events, will also report historical abuse.

Katherine Zappone

“I do not believe that the figures I am sharing with you now will be the final figures, I believe the figure will increase,” said Mr Elliot.

The committee was also told that 14 of the alleged perpetrators had multiple victims.

Aisling Kelly, chair of the organisation’s new board, said Scouting Ireland is “deeply sorry” for the “hurt” that has been caused by the actions of some past members of Scouting Ireland and its legacy organisations.

The children’s committee called for “root-and-branch reform” within Scouting Ireland and members unanimously expressed dismay and shock when they received the information yesterday.

Anyone impacted by this story can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre on 1800 778888.