Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Number of Covid-19 deaths in the North rises to 22

By Press Association
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 02:24 PM

The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by one to 22, health officials said.

[I]More to follow

TOPIC: Coronavirus