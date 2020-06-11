Number of contacts for confirmed Covid-19 cases almost double since restrictions eased

The number of contacts of people with Covid-19 has almost doubled since restrictions began to be eased.

HSE figures show that the median number of contacts per diagnosis is now 3.5.

"Inevitably as we move around more, we meet more people and that can already be seen in the Health Service Executive data," said Senior Government Official Liz Canavan.

Ms Canavan outlined the increase in the number of close contacts of confirmed cases this afternoon.

When full restrictions were in place the median number of close contacts was 2.

Restrictions slowly began to ease on May 18 and now the median number of close contacts has climbed to 3.5.

When contact tracing began in March, the average number of close contacts of a person diagnosed with the virus was 20.

The Government is urging people to keep their circle small.

"Those who can work from home are asked to continute to do so.

"If you have to travel to work or to shop, we are asking that you walk or cycle if you can and only use public transport if you really need to do so."