News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Number of contacts for confirmed Covid-19 cases almost double since restrictions eased

Number of contacts for confirmed Covid-19 cases almost double since restrictions eased
Liz Canavan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:25 PM

The number of contacts of people with Covid-19 has almost doubled since restrictions began to be eased.

HSE figures show that the median number of contacts per diagnosis is now 3.5.

"Inevitably as we move around more, we meet more people and that can already be seen in the Health Service Executive data," said Senior Government Official Liz Canavan.

Ms Canavan outlined the increase in the number of close contacts of confirmed cases this afternoon.

When full restrictions were in place the median number of close contacts was 2.

Restrictions slowly began to ease on May 18 and now the median number of close contacts has climbed to 3.5.

When contact tracing began in March, the average number of close contacts of a person diagnosed with the virus was 20.

The Government is urging people to keep their circle small.

"Those who can work from home are asked to continute to do so.

"If you have to travel to work or to shop, we are asking that you walk or cycle if you can and only use public transport if you really need to do so."

READ MORE

Eamon Ryan uses N-word in Dáil while calling for inclusivity

More on this topic

Youth services to play ‘key role’ in helping young people affected by Covid-19Youth services to play ‘key role’ in helping young people affected by Covid-19

EU to ease coronavirus travel bans from July 1EU to ease coronavirus travel bans from July 1

Masks must be part of comprehensive strategy - WHO special envoyMasks must be part of comprehensive strategy - WHO special envoy

Limerick's Regeneron begins human trials of Covid-19 vaccineLimerick's Regeneron begins human trials of Covid-19 vaccine

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up