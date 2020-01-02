News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of Airbnbs increased by 1,000 in areas worst hit by housing crisis

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 01:08 PM

The number of entire homes listed on Airbnb increased by more than 1,000 last year in areas worst hit by the housing crisis.

The news comes despite new rules aimed at making short-term letting less attractive to homeowners.

The number of homes advertised in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford increased to 6,900 according to the Irish Independent.

In July, new rules were put in place in an attempt to make short term letting less attractive.

The aim was to bring more properties back into the rental market.

As of last year, short term lettings are obliged to register with their local authority. However, just 370 applications have been received nationwide.

