NUI Galway to celebrate women in the judicial system at event today

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:45 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Women's involvement in the Irish judicial system is being celebrated at an event in NUI Galway today.

It is also part of the University's programme of events for International Women's Day which is on Friday.

Dr Charles O'Mahony, Head of the School of Law at NUI Galway, says they will highlight women's contribution to the Supreme Court:

"That event is looking at the contribution of women to adjudication in the superior courts," Dr O'Mahony explained.

"That's a timely event that coincides with International Women's Day, which is on Friday, and it gives an opportunity for the public and to the students to understand the contribution of women to adjudication in the Supreme Court and the challenges for women in the legal profession in Ireland and indeed throughout the world."

It comes as the Supreme Court sits in Galway this week, which is only the third time in history that the court sits outside Dublin.

It is the first time the Supreme Court is sitting outside Dublin since 1932, and also marks the first time it sits in Galway.

In recognition of the landmark occasion, NUI Galway is organising a number of celebratory events.

