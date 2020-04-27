NUI Galway announce major changes to upcoming academic year

NUI Galway has announced major changes to the 2020/2021 academic year, due to Covid-19.

In an email sent to students this morning, the college told students that the academic year will start later and there will be a blend of in-class and online learning.

Semester one exams will also be moved to January instead of taking place before Christmas, as is tradition.

The email was signed by Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, President of NUI Galway.

The 2020/21 academic year was due to start on Monday, September 7, with first years arriving a week earlier for an orientation week scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 1.

Now, first year undergraduate students will start in November, which will be later than returning students.

"Following the Department of Education and Skills’ announcement, we now know that the Leaving Cert will commence on July 29, so we can anticipate that Academic Year 2020/21 will begin for First Year students in November," the email read.

"This will require a quick turnaround from results to registration and orientation... despite the delayed start to the academic year for First Year undergraduate students, our goal is to structure the teaching and assessment so that you will be able to slot back into the normal academic year structure for the start of your Second Year of study."

Returning students will recommence their studies on 28 September, which will be a "once-off measure". The later start date means it is "likely" semester one Christmas exams will be pushed forward to January.

Research students, such as those undertaking a Masters or PhD, are asked to liaise with their supervisors in relation to completing their studies.

The email also added that teaching and exam dates for the disciplines of Medicine, Nursing, Midwifery and Education, and for NUI Galway's regional campuses, may vary according to local teaching requirements. These dates will be communicated with the affected students once a decision is reached.

The email also alluded to a "blended learning" environment, in light of social distancing measures.

"This may necessitate changes to the way we teach groups of students in lecture theatres, laboratories, clinics and theatres, particularly on programmes with large class sizes. There may also be changes to how we give access to learning resources.

It is likely that when we recommence in September there will be a blend of face-to-face on-campus teaching together with online teaching.

"In this scenario, online teaching would be temporarily provided in parallel to on-campus teaching in Semester 1 of Academic Year 2020/21 until all students are able to arrive in person."

The email stated that these measures will allow flexibility for international students who may not be able to arrive in Galway due to travel restrictions, and for students and staff who feel vulnerable attending campus due to health conditions.

"We’re very mindful of the uncertainty and stress facing our students and staff and are looking to make decisions as early as we can to support them at this time," said NUI Galway President, Prof Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh.