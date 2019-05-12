NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
NTA launches campaign to encourage respect for taxi drivers

Drivers at the launch of the NTA's campaign. Photo: Julien Behal Photography
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 12:58 PM

The National Transport Authority has launched a ‘Taxi Driver Respect’ campaign to encourage customers to show respect for taxi drivers.

The six-week national advertising campaign will run across digital and social media platforms, and on bus shelters, on-board public transport and on bus vehicles exteriors.

The idea behind the campaign is to make clear that drivers have a right to expect a working environment that is free of abuse and aggression.

It will also try to encourage the creation of a positive working environment for drivers.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: “The new awareness campaign highlights the fact that taxi drivers are not simply people who provide a vital service to the public.

"They are also our neighbours, our friends, our family, and members of our communities, and as such deserve respect.

“Drivers have a right to expect a working environment that is free of abuse and aggression.

We hope that through the rollout of this awareness campaign customers will realise that taxi drivers are not anonymous but are real people with loved ones. They provide a high-quality service day in and day out in cities and towns throughout Ireland.

“I would urge all taxi customers to be aware and respect their taxi driver as they undertake their journey in the day or at night.”

