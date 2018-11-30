NTA head defends fare rise saying monthly Luas commuter ticket is still good value

The chief executive of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, has defended the increase in Luas commuter tickets which will come into force from this weekend.

The increase is just one of a series for customers using Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and the Luas which were announced in October.

Ms Graham told RTE’s News at One that the 10% increase in the monthly Luas commuter ticket to €110 still represents very good value.

The fare determinations for 2019 are a mixed bag for commuters with some fares rising and some falling across all services in an effort to “simplify” pricing structures.

The National Transport Authority (NTA), which sets public transport fares, said a “slight majority” of users would see a rise in fares but stressed the increases were not a revenue-raising exercise.

The annual total fare revenue from all services will increase by an estimated €1m as a result of the increases.

Ms Graham admitted that the different fares on the different services could be confusing, but said that the aim is to reduce the number of fares. The aim is to eventually have one fare covering multiple modes, so a person could take a bus, the Luas and then a train – all for the one fare.

“Part of the change is to bring that system one step forward, to bring bands of fare together.”

Route changes will also take place this weekend with Go Ahead taking over a number of routes from Dublin Bus with the city’s bus company also raising its services, including linking up with the Luas at Broombridge.

When asked about traffic congestion in Dublin city centre, Ms Graham said that congestion has been increasing in recent years, but that the only solution is to transfer as many people as possible onto public transport, especially at peak times.