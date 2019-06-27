NTA doubled spending on walking and cycling infrastructure in last year to €21.6m

The National Transport Authority has almost doubled spending on walking and cycling infrastructure over the past year. It is also in the process of establishing a cyling office.

The NTA spent more than €21.6m on the provision for walking/ cycling infrastructure in 2018. This compares to €11.52m the previous year.

The figures are contained in a report published by the Authority today on its Sustainable Transport Measure Grants scheme.

The report was published to coincide with the Velo City conference which takes place in the Convention Centre Dublin this week.

Projects progressed in 2018 include:

Three sections of the East Coast Trail Ballybrack Cycleway, Douglas, Cork

Newcomen Bridge, North Strand, Dublin

River Boyne cantilevered bridge, Navan

“These are all very exciting projects and I am confident that they will encourage more people to use the bike by making cycling easier and safer,” said NTA chief executive Anne Graham. “Since 2011, thanks in part to investment in projects like these, the number of people who use a bike to get to work has increased substantially.

“The number of people cycling into Dublin city centre has almost doubled from 6,870 in 2011 to 12,227 in 2018, but we fully acknowledge that when it comes to cycling infrastructure, a lot more needs to be done."

Under the Climate Action Plan there is provision made for the establishment by the NTA of a Cycling Project Office. “We recently put the operation of that office out to tender, with a view to having it in place by the end of this year, so progress is being made," said Ms Graham.