News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

NTA announces choice of refund or extra months free travel for Taxsaver customers

NTA announces choice of refund or extra months free travel for Taxsaver customers
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 12:48 PM

Taxsaver passengers not using public transport during the Covid-19 crisis will be offered free travel for a number of months after they return to work.

It applies to services on Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann and Luas.

The additional time will equal the length of time they have been unable to use their ticket.

Refunds will be offered to people who will not be returning to their job.

The refund offered will cover the remaining period of ticket validity, from the time restrictions were put in place.

The National Transport Authority said that where someone wants a refund rather than a replacement ticket, it is still open to them to make such a request via their employer under existing terms and conditions.

Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, said: “I am pleased that the NTA are making these arrangements for public transport customers who have been unable to use their TaxSaver tickets due to the current restrictions on travel.

"Times are tough for many at the moment; financially challenging as well as stressful, and I welcome this development in assisting customers.”

READ MORE

FBD issues €35 One4all card as rebate to each of its motor insurance customers

More on this topic

Calls to reserve prisons during pandemic for offenders who are 'serious risk'Calls to reserve prisons during pandemic for offenders who are 'serious risk'

Fears for up to 900 jobs at Aer Lingus as unions warned of staff cutsFears for up to 900 jobs at Aer Lingus as unions warned of staff cuts

In Pictures: Workers of the world mark May Day amid Covid-19 lockdownIn Pictures: Workers of the world mark May Day amid Covid-19 lockdown

Locked-down lion trainer and his big cats use living room for rehearsalsLocked-down lion trainer and his big cats use living room for rehearsals


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19taxsaverTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up