'Nowhere else is this tolerated' - Over 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitals as record year continues

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 10:28 AM

There are over 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 56 patients waiting for beds, according to the daily figures.

That's followed by 51 at Cork University Hospital and 45 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

It comes as the number of patients waiting for beds on hospital trolleys has surpassed 100,000 for the calendar year yesterday.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health, Stephen Donnelly says the figures demonstrate the true horror of the hospital crisis.

“With the rest of November to get through and the whole of December, it’s reasonable to assume this number will rise steadily," Mr Donnelly said.

“I’m not sure that Minister Harris gets it. 100,000 men, women and children, is the population of Bray, Greystones, Wicklow Town, Arklow, Blessington and their surrounds.

“Nowhere else in Europe are failures like this tolerated and that’s why we know there are solutions," he added.

Number of patients of trolleys surpasses 100,000 for 2019

