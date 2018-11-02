November rain: Wet, windy and cold weekend ahead

Winter is well and truly here as people across the country can expect cold, wet and windy conditions for much of the weekend.

Met Éireann reported temperatures as low as -5°C last night at their weather station in Roscommon.

Although it is set to get warmer over the coming nights, widespread, heavy rain and strong gusty winds will be coming in from the Atlantic during the night.

Tomorrow, be sure to bundle up and keep an umbrella handy as wet and blustery conditions will spread gradually eastwards across the country with heavy rain in the west and south.

Rain will begin to clear in the afternoon bringing strong gusty southerly winds through the afternoon and evening.

A selection of min temps from our weather stations around the country last night (°C). -5.0 Mt Dillon (Rosc) -4.1 Mullingar -3.6 Moorepark (Cork) -3.6 Markree (Sligo) -2.6 Athenry -2.4 Claremorris -2.0 Grange (Meath) -0.3 Phoenix Park +2.6 Cork Airport +3.9 Malin Head pic.twitter.com/L6ecerQvvY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 2, 2018

Sunday looks set to bring the best of the weather as it will be dry and sunny across much of the country with some showers in the north and west.

However, the respite from the rain will be shortlived as wet conditions will move in across the south and east during the evening and extend across most of the country overnight.

Digital Desk